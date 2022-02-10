LA man drugged, sexually assaulted 3 men after posing as woman on dating app: Police

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man who allegedly posed as a woman on a dating app and went on to drug and sexually assault three men after arranging to meet with them was arrested this week, police said Wednesday.

Aadrian Evelyn, 32, was taken into custody on Tuesday following an investigation by Los Angeles police detectives.

The victims told police they believed they were communicating with a woman who sent them photos and “sexually suggestive texts.”

The victims arranged to meet with the woman at her home to “engage in a sexual encounter,” but were instead met with Evelyn, who claimed to be the woman’s friend.

“Detectives determined that Evelyn pretended to be a single female through photos and texts, in order to lure the victims to the apartment,” LAPD officials explained in a news release. “Once they arrived, Evelyn is believed to have drugged the victims and sodomized them while they were unconscious.”

Statements from the victims as well as DNA evidence were used to link Evelyn to the incidents. Police did not elaborate on the incidents or the victims.

The suspect remains in custody on $300,000 bail.

Police believe Evelyn may have victimized more people who have yet to come forward. Anyone who has further information about the suspect, or believes they may have been victimized by him are encouraged to call Detective Stanziale at 213-996-1837.