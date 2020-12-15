LA Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine steps down

FILE – In this July 23, 2005, file photo, Norman Pearlstine speaks at a conference in Grapevine, Texas. Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine has stepped down after 2 1/2 years heading a newspaper roiled by management shakeups, a drop in revenue and questions about its commitment to newsroom diversity. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, the Times’ owner said Pearlstine was no longer overseeing the newsroom and had shifted to an advisory role. The newspaper recently hired a search firm to manage the process to find a new executive editor, which is expected to take months. (AP Photo/Rex C. Curry, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine has stepped down after 2 1/2 years heading a newspaper roiled by management shakeups, a drop in revenue and questions about its commitment to newsroom diversity.

The 78-year-old announced in October that he planned to retire but would stay on to help in the search for a new top editor.

On Monday, the Times’ owner said Pearlstine was no longer overseeing the newsroom and had shifted to an advisory role.

The newspaper recently hired a search firm to manage the process to find a new executive editor, which is expected to take months.