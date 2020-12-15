LA Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine steps down

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine has stepped down after 2 1/2 years heading a newspaper roiled by management shakeups, a drop in revenue and questions about its commitment to newsroom diversity.
The 78-year-old announced in October that he planned to retire but would stay on to help in the search for a new top editor.
On Monday, the Times’ owner said Pearlstine was no longer overseeing the newsroom and had shifted to an advisory role.
The newspaper recently hired a search firm to manage the process to find a new executive editor, which is expected to take months.