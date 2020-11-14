Fewer holiday travelers due to Gov. Newsom’s travel advisory likely to affect local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a travel advisory throughout the state as California becomes the second state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases.

The advisory is not a travel ban but recommends people traveling into the state self-isolate for 14 days to discourage all out of state and non-essential travel and help stop the spread of the virus.

Oregon and Washington have also issued similar advisories.

Fewer travelers means hotels and other businesses will miss out on potential tourism dollars after an already tough year.

Over the years Sacramento has become a travel destination in its own right with the help of the Golden 1 Center and other downtown attractions.

“There was a lot of things going on in this city that was making a lot of noise, both within the state of California and nationally,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.

Testa says all that changed when the pandemic canceled events and forced hotels and restaurants to close.

“I think a city like Sacramento flies a little bit under the radar when it comes to tourism,” explained Testa. “You might normally think of Las Vegas or New York, but it’s a $3 billion industry in this region so the loss of it has been a tremendous hit.”

Days after California became the second state to surpass 1 million infections, and just ahead of the holiday season, Newsom issued the advisory.

“I think it’s a little bit of bad to worse,” Testa told FOX40. “Until there’s a vaccine or some semblance of people feeling safe, there’s just not a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Hotel occupancy had already fallen from 83% to less than 20.

Testa says while public health should always come first, restricting travel doesn’t help an already hurting industry.

“We’re trying to do a number of local campaigns travel in place, you know, shelter-in-place at a hotel, get a change of scenery from being at home. So, we’re targeting the locals to try to help the hotels and the restaurants, but I’d be lying to you if I said that it’s not really, really tough on everybody,” Testa said.

He says if people stay local, he hopes they still venture out to support their local hotels and other businesses.

“All of us are trying to put things in place that still attract travel, even if it’s regional travel,” Testa said.