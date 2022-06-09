SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A big reason for the current drought in California is the lack of snow these past few winters.

While the drought outlook is not good, it’s far from the worst it has been. Right now, about 48% of California is in what is considered an extreme drought.

Back in 2014, 58% of the state was in the exceptional category, but the fear is the state could get there.

FOX40’s Eric Rucker spent the evening in the Sierra to see what was left of the snow and how this drought compares to what has been seen in the past.