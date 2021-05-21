Lake Tahoe Fourth of July fireworks canceled for 2021

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — The 2021 Fourth of July fireworks at South Lake Tahoe are canceled for the second year in a row.

Despite California expecting to fully reopen by June 15, the Tahoe Douglas Visitor Authority said they are not yet ready to go completely back to pre-pandemic operations.

They said the “Lights on the Lake” fireworks display draws thousands of visitors, with the possibility for even more this year as the holiday falls on a weekend.

“Although restrictions have been lifted, we feel that this past year of uncertainty has taught us that caution and preparedness is paramount to keeping our residents and visitors safe,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority.

“During an already busy weekend that has the potential for environmental impacts in the Basin in the way of increased trash at our beaches, fire danger and strain on our various agency resources, we need to be good stewards of the lake,” she continued.

According to Chaplin, regional partners — as well as residents, businesses and land management agencies — all had input on this decision to cancel the fireworks.