LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A popular travel website has put Lake Tahoe on its 2023 “No list” of places people might want to avoid visiting, but the tourism industry up there certainly has something to say about that.

Travel website Fodors.com publishes an annual “Go list” and a “No list.” The “No list” includes places where the website contends nature needs a break from humans.

But when you read the article, you realize what it suggests is much more nuanced than what the headline says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The early November snowfall has the mountains well-dressed for the busy ski and snowboard season. Several resorts have opened ahead of schedule.

But the travel site Fodors.com has it on a list of places to reconsider visiting.

“Of course, we didn’t ask to be put on that list. But they did reach out to us, which was good. And in that article, we do talk about how it’s not that we’re not asking people to come. We’re just asking folks to travel responsibly,” Andy Chapman, president and CEO of Travel North Tahoe, said.

Chapman encourages people to come up, but he wants people to do it responsibly and respectfully. And that’s really what the Fodor’s article is saying as well.

Despite the “No list” label, the article is not suggesting a boycott or a ban — just responsible travel. And the Tahoe tourism industry is all for that.

“During the pandemic, we were inundated. Folks were told to go to the outdoors. And they did. A lot of them were new to the outdoors. They didn’t know what to do with trash. They didn’t understand about bears and parking issues,” Chapman said.

“So the website, gotahoenorth.com is a great asset, particularly if you click that sustainable travel link at the very top. We have a travel responsibility pledge that we ask everybody to just take a look at. There are six tenets in there from being a steward of Lake Tahoe to demonstrating mindful travel and to be fire aware and wildlife aware, and those types of things,” Chapman continued.

“People need to know that there’s an impact when they come up here. And we can offer solutions to how to limit those,” Jesse Patterson, League to Save Lake Tahoe, said.

“Certainly, carpooling is a great idea. You want to minimize the individual car trips up here. That has impact on our roads, which leads to runoff and pollution,” Patterson said. “Everything you bring into the wilderness at Tahoe, whether it’s a ski resort, a sled hill or the forest, you got to pack out with you. And if you see some other stuff left behind that somebody else maybe didn’t pack out, go ahead and pick that up. We need that out of here or it’s going to end up in our lake.”

“Tahoe has the best drinking water in the world, quite frankly as far as we’re concerned. So don’t bring the single-use plastics in. Take care of your trash for sure. We’ve increased all of the trash receptacles around the beaches and trailheads and all those areas, and they are being emptied often,” Chapman said.

Keep Tahoe Blue is not just a slogan for the area; it’s a lifestyle.

“But certainly, come up and enjoy it. I like to bring my friends up here too. But think about how you’re getting up here, how you’re getting around once you’re here, and just leave it better than you found it, and we can all enjoy Tahoe,” Patterson said.

To reduce cars on the road, North Lake Tahoe has a free on-demand ride service called TART Connect, and South Lake Tahoe has one called Lake Link. Gotahoenorth.com and keeptahoeblue.com are other resources on sustainable travel.