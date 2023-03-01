(KTXL) — Despite a fairly dry February, the final winter storm of the month along with the January atmospheric rivers have increased the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region to nearly 200% of normal.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe is now 198% of normal snow water equivalent for March 1.

The Central Sierra is also 173% of the April 1 average.

California Department of Water Resources

In the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, in the last seven days, the site has seen 141.9 inches of snow, which has added to the snowpack.

According to the DWR, the southern Sierra region was 236% of normal and 210% of the April 1 average. The northern Sierra was 150% of normal and 132% of the April 1 average.

The DWR’s statewide summary reported that the state’s total snowpack levels were 189% of normal for March 1 and 166% of the April 1 average.