(FOX40.COM) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will appoint Laphonza Butler to fill the Senate seat that was vacated by Dianne Feinstein’s passing.

The announcement comes just two days after the Senator’s passing was announced.

As first reported by Politico and confirmed by the Governor’s Office to FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, Newsom is making his appointment without putting limitations or preconditions on his pick to run for the seat in 2024.

Now that the appointment has been made, Newsom must decide how to conduct the election process moving forward, which falls in line with how a similar situation played out in 2020.

During that year, Newsom appointed Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate after then-Senator Kamala Harris’s departure.

When Harris left California for the vice presidency, there were no Black women in the Senate. Newsom pledged to appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein if she was unable to finish out her term.

In an earlier comment, the California governor appeared to say he would only appoint a caretaker, and that it would not be someone currently running for the full term.

Those comments were not taken lightly by Rep. Barbara Lee, a Black woman who is currently running to become the next senator of California.

“The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election,” Lee said. “…Black women deserve more than a participation trophy. We need a seat at the table.”

Newsom fulfilled that promise, and now it remains to be seen how Butler’s term will play out.