Tech glitch holds up COVID data as California hits 10K dead

FILE – In this July 16, 2020, file photo, two physician assistants work at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site set up at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure was reported Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, by Johns Hopkins University, with 10,024 dead since the outbreak began in California in February. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials say they are flying blind as a technical glitch continues to plague the data system California relies on to drive decisions about whether businesses and schools can reopen, as the state on Friday surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly stressed in media briefings and interviews the importance of using numbers to “look at conditions as they change in real time, based upon the data, based upon local conditions,” as he said in June.

But his administration has not explained why the state database used to collect test information from labs is lagging, when the problem began, or when it will be fixed. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced a briefing Friday afternoon, days after the administration first acknowledged the problem.

The state is encouraging labs to report information directly to county health offices instead of going through the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE), where the data flaws are. The results getting to the state are accurate, but they are not posting as quickly as they should, said John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at the University of California Berkeley’s School of Public Health.

“If we’re not getting the data coming in a contemporaneous fashion, we’re not able to act on it appropriately,” he said. “That’s the dilemma. And that’s where the delay with CalREDIE getting numbers in in a timely fashion really makes the county health officers, if not blind, at least looking through foggy glasses.”

The state’s data page now carries a disclaimer saying the numbers “represent an underreporting of actual positive cases” per day. But it continues to show a rate of infection that may not be accurate.

The glitch comes as the country’s most populous state surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University on Friday showed 10,024 dead since the outbreak began in California in February. New York and New Jersey have the highest and second-highest number of deaths in the U.S. at more than 32,000 and nearly 16,000, respectively.

Newsom was the first governor in the nation to issue a stay-home order in mid-March. But the virus began to surge after the Memorial Day holiday as the state relaxed its restrictions and people tired of staying indoors gathered with family and friends.

It’s unclear what the current infection rates are, however, as California’s system for tracking the disease is beset by technology problems that have delayed the reporting of test results.

Newsom addressed the state on Monday, but he did not mention the data lapse. He has not held one of his regular briefings since.

