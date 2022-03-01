PHILIPS STATION, Calif. (KTXL) — Another snow survey from the Sierra is bearing bad news for California.

“The snow right here today is basically the same snow that fell during December. There isn’t much that’s fallen ever since,” California Department of Water Resources engineer Scott de Guzman told FOX40.

Tuesday’s snowpack measurement came in at 68% of the average normally taken on March 1.

For Californians to get out of drought conditions, the snowpack needs to be measuring above average.

“We are well below normal conditions statewide. We are roughly at 63% of average. We really have only a month left to build up our snowpack,” de Guzman said.

The Department of Water and Resources officials told FOX40 the last months of January and February have been their driest ever.

Despite the heavy snow dump from December that brought promising news, the surveys since haven’t pulled strong enough snow depths to signal a robust water supply.

“Barring any unforeseen miracle March, which we actually don’t see coming, we’ll end this year below average,” de Guzman said.

The measurement is disappointing because de Guzman said December, January and February are supposed to be the wettest months.