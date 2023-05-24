(KTXL) — On May 17, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies took part in a drug bust in Tulare County that resulted in the seizure of several thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that its Narcotics Team and other law enforcement partners spent nine months on the investigation that resulted in 1,000 pounds of processed meth and 4,000 pounds of liquid meth, 14 guns and $50,000 in cash being seized.

It was determined that the meth originated from Mexico, stopped in Tulare County for processing and was then heading for Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said.

Three suspects, Armando Rosales Gonzalez, 35, of Tulare; Rogelio Ceniceros Flores, 37, of Jalisco, Mexico and Carlos Bobadilla, 39 of Tulare, were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The agencies involved in the bust included:

• Sacramento Area Intelligence and Narcotics Team

• Central Valley California High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

• California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team

• Fresno Drug Enforcement Agency

• Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

• Kings County Sheriff’s Office

• Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

• Tulare Tactical Narcotics Team

• Tulare Police Department

• Clovis Police Department

• Fresno Police Department

• Woodlake Police Department

• Porterville Police Department