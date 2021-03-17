Lawmakers call on Newsom to name Asian American as next attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some state leaders are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to appoint an Asian American as California’s next attorney general.

“California deserves to have a top cop who understands our communities,” Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said.

The U.S. Senate advanced current Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s nomination as health and human services secretary Wednesday with a final approval expected in the coming days.

State Asian and Pacific Islander leaders said they hope Newsom picks Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, to replace Becerra. Bonta is Filipino-American.

“He is experienced, he is qualified, he is a person of color, he understands the experiences of many of us,” State Treasurer Fiona Ma said.

Some state leaders noted not a single current California district attorney is Asian American or Pacific Islander.

“We need to know that we’re being heard,” State Senator Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, said. “We need to also ensure that we are represented.”

According to the Stop AAPI Hate organization, which has been tracking alleged discriminatory crimes, California accounted for 45% of reports over the last year — by far the most of any other state.

In response to the crimes, Asian and Pacific Islander lawmakers want the state to establish a racial bias task force and a strike team of immigrant advocates to address hate crimes. They’re also proposing a 24/7 hate crime hotline.

But along with Asian and Pacific Islander members, some Latino leaders are calling on the governor to take the first step.

“This is a critical moment for the governor to do the right thing,” Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said.

In response, Governor Newsom’s communications director released a statement:

The governor looks forward to making an appointment for attorney general after the confirmation of Attorney General Becerra as health and human services secretary occurs. He is considering a range of qualified candidates and will announce his decision when one is made.