Lawmakers’ return to State Capitol delayed due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California lawmakers are delaying their return to the State Capitol after some members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Assemblymember Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, remained in the hospital Friday after testing positive for the virus.

“He’s calling me and giving me orders for work. So, he’s definitely alert and interacting with us,” George Andrews, Lackey’s chief of staff, said Friday.

Andrews says Lackey is not in intensive care and does not require an oxygen machine.

Lackey has been in the hospital since Sunday after feeling an overall sense of exhaustion with a headache, according to Andrews.

“He’s in good spirits,” Andrews said. “He expects to make a full recovery and come back to work once he’s ready.”

Lackey is one of two lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 after being inside the State Capitol for a session last week. The other is Assemblymember Autumn Burke, D-Marina del Rey.

On Twitter, Burke said she has no symptoms and is working remotely.

“Like most, we are taking it one day at a time in quarantine,” she wrote.

In addition to the two lawmakers, several staff members and other Capitol workers have tested positive for the virus, shutting down the State Capitol for a second time.

Lawmakers originally scheduled their return from summer break Monday but pushed it back to July 27.

The legislature’s final recess is scheduled about a month away from then, with still several pieces of legislation to pass by August 31.