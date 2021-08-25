Legislators invite President Biden to visit devastation caused by California wildfires

A fire truck drives through central Greenville, which was largely leveled by the Dixie Fire, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several California elected officials, both state and federal, have invited President Joe Biden to tour areas affected by some of this year’s wildfires.

They invited Biden to see the areas destroyed by the Dixie, Caldor or Beckwourth Complex fires.

The Dixie Fire alone has burned 735,064 acres, prompting evacuations across Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties. As of Wednesday, it had destroyed 682 homes. The Caldor Fire has burned 126,182 acres and destroyed 461 homes.

“Wildfire victims are evacuated from their homes throughout California, many of which will never return as there is nothing left,” the letter said.

On Tuesday, Biden declared a major disaster is happening in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties due to the Dixie and River fires.

“Schools, post offices, and community centers have turned to ash,” the letter said. “It is hard to grasp the intensity of the situation without seeing it yourself.”

Six legislators signed the letter inviting Biden: Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, R-Madera; Senator Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama; Congressman Tom McClintock, R-Roseville; Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City; Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale; and Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, R-Bieber.

The Northern California state and federal elected officials would like to invite @POTUS @JoeBiden to come see the devastation catastrophic wildfires have had on our communities.

Our constituents need hope and leadership now more than ever. #CaldorFire #Dixiefire pic.twitter.com/KWFdcFKyjk — Frank Bigelow (@FrankBigelowCA) August 25, 2021