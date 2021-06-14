Levi’s Stadium mass vaccination site set to close

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Levi’s Stadium mass vaccination site is set to close July 24, the San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara County announced Monday.

The closure comes as COVID-19 cases slow down in the county, with almost 80% of residents aged 12 and older having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The stadium is among the highest capacity vaccination sites in the state since its opening in early February.

We have come so far since our county’s vaccination rollout began in December 2020. Thanks to collaboration with organizations like the 49ers, Santa Clara County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation. The county will continue to tailor our vaccination program to meet the evolving needs of the community, but there is no question that the site at Levi’s Stadium played a critical role in getting us this far. Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

The site has administered over 350,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Monday’s press release. At its peak capacity in mid-April, it vaccinated 12,000 people in a single day.

The site is operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

According to the press release, those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine by the time the stadium closes will be able to schedule their second dose at any other county site.

For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, visit sccfreevax.org.