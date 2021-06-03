List: This year’s big-ticket concerts in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With California’s economy reopening comes the return of concerts.
Many big-ticket shows have sold out in minutes, as appetites for live entertainment are at an all-time high after a year sheltered from the pandemic.
KRON4 has the top concerts you won’t want to miss.
Stern Gove Festival
- When: 10 Sundays throughout the summer, soon to be announced
- Where: Stern Grove, San Francisco
Joe Bonamassa
- When: July 30
- Where: San Jose Civic, San Jose
Atmosphere/ Cypress Hill
- When: Aug. 19
- Where: Greek Theater, Berkeley
Harry Styles
- When: Aug. 20
- Where: SAP Center, San Jose
The Jonas Brothers
- When: Aug. 27
- Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View
Green Day/ Fall Out Boy/ Weezer
- When: Aug. 27
- Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Celine Dion
- When: Sept. 3
- Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
BottleRock
- When: Sept. 3-5
- Where: Napa Valley Expo, Napa
John Legend
- When: Sept. 15
- Where: Greek Theatre, Berkeley
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival
- When: Oct. 1-3
- Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco
Outside Lands
- When: Oct. 29-31
- Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco