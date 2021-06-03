List: This year’s big-ticket concerts in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With California’s economy reopening comes the return of concerts.

Many big-ticket shows have sold out in minutes, as appetites for live entertainment are at an all-time high after a year sheltered from the pandemic.

KRON4 has the top concerts you won’t want to miss.

When : 10 Sundays throughout the summer, soon to be announced

: 10 Sundays throughout the summer, soon to be announced Where: Stern Grove, San Francisco

When : July 30

: July 30 Where: San Jose Civic, San Jose

When : Aug. 19

: Aug. 19 Where: Greek Theater, Berkeley

When : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Where: SAP Center, San Jose

When : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

When : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

When : Sept. 3

: Sept. 3 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

When : Sept. 3-5

: Sept. 3-5 Where: Napa Valley Expo, Napa

When : Sept. 15

: Sept. 15 Where: Greek Theatre, Berkeley

When : Oct. 1-3

: Oct. 1-3 Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

When : Oct. 29-31

: Oct. 29-31 Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco