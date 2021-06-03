List: This year’s big-ticket concerts in the Bay Area

California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With California’s economy reopening comes the return of concerts.

Many big-ticket shows have sold out in minutes, as appetites for live entertainment are at an all-time high after a year sheltered from the pandemic.

KRON4 has the top concerts you won’t want to miss.

Stern Gove Festival

  • When: 10 Sundays throughout the summer, soon to be announced
  • Where: Stern Grove, San Francisco

Joe Bonamassa

  • When: July 30
  • Where: San Jose Civic, San Jose

Atmosphere/ Cypress Hill

  • When: Aug. 19
  • Where: Greek Theater, Berkeley

Harry Styles

  • When: Aug. 20
  • Where: SAP Center, San Jose

The Jonas Brothers

  • When: Aug. 27
  • Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

Green Day/ Fall Out Boy/ Weezer

  • When: Aug. 27
  • Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Celine Dion

  • When: Sept. 3
  • Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

BottleRock

  • When: Sept. 3-5
  • Where: Napa Valley Expo, Napa

John Legend

  • When: Sept. 15
  • Where: Greek Theatre, Berkeley

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

  • When: Oct. 1-3
  • Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Outside Lands

  • When: Oct. 29-31
  • Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

