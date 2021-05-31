List: Veterans, military members get in free at state parks on Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO — Veterans, active and reserve military members can get into 134 state parks and properties for free on Memorial Day.

California State Parks said veterans and military personnel should be prepared to show a valid military ID or proof of discharge in order to receive the free admission.

The 134 park units honoring free admission this year include:

Anderson Marsh State Historic Park (SHP)

Andrew Molera State Park (SP)

Angel Island SP

Annadel SP

Año Nuevo SP

Antelope Valley CA Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve (SNR)

Anza-Borrego Desert SP

Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA)

Benbow Lake State SRA

Benicia SRA

Bethany Reservoir SRA

Bidwell-Sacramento River SP

Bolsa Chica State Beach (SB)

Bothe-Napa Valley SP

Brannan Island SRA

Calaveras Big Trees SP

California Citrus SHP

California State Railroad Museum

Cardiff SB

Carlsbad SB

Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA)

Carpinteria SB

Castle Crags SP

Castle Rock SP

Caswell Memorial SP

China Camp SP

Chino Hills SP

Clay Pit SVRA

Clear Lake SP

Colonel Allensworth SHP

Colusa-Sacramento River SRA

Crystal Cove SP

Cuyamaca Rancho SP

Doheny SB

Donner Memorial SP

Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch SVRA

Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine Point SP

El Capitan SB

Emerald Bay SP

Emma Wood SB

Folsom Lake SRA

Folsom Powerhouse SHP

Fort Ross SHP

Fort Tejon SHP

Fremont Peak SP

Gaviota SP

George J. Hatfield SRA

Grover Hot Springs SP

Half Moon Bay SB

Hendy Woods SP

Henry Cowell Redwoods SP

Henry W. Coe SP

Hollister Hills SVRA

Humboldt Redwoods SP

Hungry Valley SVRA

Huntington SB

Indian Grinding Rock SHP

Jack London SHP

Jedediah Smith Redwoods SP

Kenneth Hahn (Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook only)

Kings Beach SRA

La Purisima Mission SHP

Lake Oroville SRA

Lake Perris SRA

Leo Carrillo SP

Los Angeles SHP

Malakoff Diggins SHP

Malibu Creek SP

Malibu Lagoon SB

Manresa SB

Marshall Gold Discovery SHP

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial SP

McConnell SRA

McGrath SB

Millerton Lake SRA

Mono Lake Tufa SNR

Morro Bay SP

Mount Diablo SP

Mount San Jacinto SP

Mount Tamalpais SP

Natural Bridges SB

New Brighton SB

Oceano Dunes SVRA

Olompali SHP

Pacheco SP

Palomar Mountain SP

Patrick’s Point SP

Pescadero SB

Pfeiffer Big Sur SP

Picacho SRA

Pismo SB

Point Lobos SNR

Point Mugu SP

Pomponio SB

Portola Redwoods SP

Prairie City SVRA

Prairie Creek Redwoods SP

Providence Mountains SRA

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park

Red Rock Canyon SP

Refugio SB

Richardson Grove SP

Robert H. Meyer Memorial SB

Russian Gulch SP

Saddleback Butte SP

Salt Point SP

Salton Sea SRA

Samuel P. Taylor SP

San Buenaventura SB

San Clemente SB

San Elijo SB

San Gregorio SB

San Luis Reservoir SRA

San Onofre SB

Seacliff SB

Silver Strand SB

Silverwood Lake SRA

Sinkyone Wilderness SP

South Carlsbad SB

South Yuba River SP

Standish Hickey SRA

Sugarloaf Ridge SP

Sunset SB

The Forest of Nisene Marks SP

Tomales Bay SP

Topanga SP

Torrey Pines SB

Torrey Pines SNR

Tule Elk SNR

Turlock Lake SRA

Van Damme SP

Wilder Ranch SP

Will Rogers SHP

William B. Ide Adobe SHP