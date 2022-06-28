CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Attorney General Rob Bonta is holding a press conference discussing the findings of 2021 hate crimes report.

“Are state will always be a place where all people are welcome,” Bonta said during the news conference. “A place of freedom, a place of safety and a place of opportunity”

Bonta said that the hate and racism that appeared during the pandemic continues to be a threat in California.

“Today’s report reflects a grim reality are diverse communities know all too well from lived experience,” Bonta said. “Year-over-year we saw a 32.6% increase in reported hate crimes between 2020 and 2021 across California.”