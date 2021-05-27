Live: Cash, gift cards offered in California’s ‘Vax for the Win’ incentive program

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The state is putting up $116.5 million to incentivize Californians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said Thursday that the Vax for the Win program “is a multi-faceted initiative to reinforce the value of vaccination for all Californians, especially those in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, as California prepares to safely reopen on June 15th.”

The program is offering a chance to win cash or gift cards:

A grand prize of $15 million split between 10 vaccinated Californians

$50,000 for 30 vaccinated Californians between Friday, June 4 and Friday, June 11

$50 gift cards for the next 2 million Californians to be fully vaccinated

Newsom hinted this week that some sort of incentive program would be coming.

“We’re looking at state overlays of incentives very soon. We were ready to do that a couple of weeks ago, but our numbers were holding pretty firmly,” Newsom said earlier this week.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines to no longer require masks for vaccinated Americans, Newsom said California has seen a decline in people wanting to get vaccinated.

“I think the message on the mask mandate — interestingly, I think — did the opposite of what was intended, which was to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Newsom explained.

Other states have offered freebies or lottery tickets as incentives. In Ohio, five adults will win $1 million each over five weeks, while vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 have the chance at five four-year scholarships with all expenses paid to an Ohio university.

The first winner in that lottery was announced Wednesday evening.