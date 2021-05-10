Newsom to announce details on $600 stimulus payments for Californians

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to announce details about California’s economic recovery plan that would put money in the pockets of a majority of Californians.

Newsom will host a press conference live from Alameda County at 10 a.m. to unveil his $11.9 billion economic recovery package for the state.

NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families — creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history.



2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021

Up to two-thirds of Californians will reportedly receive checks of $600 or more, and families with children getting an additional $500.

If approved, this plan would increase the Golden State Stimulus package Newsom signed into law in February. That package included one-time $600 payments for nearly 6 million residents who received the state’s earned income tax credit, and an extra $600 for low-income undocumented taxpayers.

The governor wants to help California rebound from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Newsom continues to aim for a statewide June 15 reopening.

On Mother’s Day, Newsom revealed via video that he aims to fund thousands more child care slots and invest millions in child care providers and families.

CA moms deserve more support. Whether it’s as caregivers or breadwinners.



We’re expanding childcare supports across the state and adding 100,000 child care slots — the largest expansion of its kind — and investing millions more for child care providers. pic.twitter.com/SHH5kl31v0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 9, 2021