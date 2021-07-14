Local business leaders respond to Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, business ownership challenges

California

When people point to what’s choking off opportunities for new business in California, high taxes and excessive regulations are two directions people often point in. 

If those are the problems, how can the state succeed long-term with them?

And what can Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new plan to recruit businesses do to change the landscape?

Amanda Blackwood, the president and CEO of the Sacramento Metro Chamber, and Rob Lapsley, the president of the California Business Roundtable, joined Sonseeahray to discuss business ownership in California.

