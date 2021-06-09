Local businesses weigh in on Cal/OSHA mask mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – On Wednesday, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board revisited the controversial mask rules which were designed to protect employees against COVID-19.

A decision was made to reverse the Emergency Temporary Standards revisions set in place at the June 3 meeting, reverting to the ones set in November 2020.

At the Strapping Store in Oak Park, one doesn’t have to look far to see the effect COVID-19 guidelines have had on business.

On the topic of whether employees in offices, factories and retail settings should wear a facemask once rules from Cal/OSHA are updated, owner Susan Stewart is open to the idea.

“I’ll leave that up to my employees, but I personally will wear a mask for a little while,” she said.

But getting to that step will take some time.

Cal/OSHA met Wednesday evening to reconsider the mask standards for workers, which said they can go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Business organizations say this workplace regulation by Cal/OSHA would cause problems amongst employees in the workplace.

“I am really concerned that we have a regulation that will pit workers against each other,” said Bruce Wick with Housing Contractors of California. “Cause workers to resent their employers in intruding in some of their private decisions.”

“Now, we’re making the employer be the bad guy instead of the state of California be the bad guy, and that’s a difficult position to be in,” said Kevin Bland with law firm Ogletree Deakins.

With Wednesday’s decision by Cal/OSHA, Stewart is pleased that come June 15, her plate will be a little lighter.

“I will not miss policing people,” she told FOX40.

Cal/OSHA will meet June 17 to discuss updated ETS revisions.