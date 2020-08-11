Local lawmaker reacts to Harris being picked for Biden’s VP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Lawmakers at the Capitol know Senator Kamala Harris well.

Many worked alongside her when she served as California’s attorney general as well as her time as San Francisco’s district attorney.

Some say it’s that experience that makes her a good choice as running mate.

“Harris comes from a law enforcement background. And so Trump’s ‘Trump card’ which is tough on crime. OK, show us your cards Mr. Trump. Show us what you’ve done. And we’ll show you the lady that’s been enforcing criminal law and civil law eight years of her life,” Garamendi said.

Congressman John Garamendi has worked with Harris for more than a decade.

He says as the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Harris brings diversity and experience.

With the national conversation focused largely on race relations he sees this as a key asset.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted shortly after the announcement that Harris is the “perfect choice.”

Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That’s @KamalaHarris.



Let’s go win this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 11, 2020

But the Republican National Committee calls Harris a “radical choice.”

Saying in a statement, “Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president.”

This is the first time in history that a Black woman has been chosen as a running mate on a major party presidential ticket.