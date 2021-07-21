Local nurses protest as COVID-19 cases rise in California

Hundreds of area nurses held demonstrations Wednesday as part of the National Day of Action planned by National Nurses United, the union representing almost 200,000 American caregivers.

As COVID-19 cases surge in California, a month after the state reopened, local union members have some of the same complaints that they did early on during the pandemic.

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton is one of four local facilities demanding safety protections.

Sonseeahray spoke to oncology nurse Angela Aistrup about their demonstration.