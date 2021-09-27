Local pastor discusses Californians stepping up to help Haitian refugees

Since the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that affected 3 million people in Haiti 11 years ago, the country has seen a tropical storm that killed 2,200 people, skyrocketing gang violence and the assassination of its president, all preceding a 7.2 magnitude earthquake just last month.

These are just some of the conditions that have prompted Haitians to seek refuge over the years, with thousands recently finding themselves on the Texas side of the Del Rio International Bridge.

South Sacramento Christian Center’s pastor, Lee Simmons, spoke with Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss how Californians are stepping up to help.