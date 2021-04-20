Local political analysts discuss lawsuit against Gov. Newsom, recall efforts

It’s been two weeks since Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California could shed all of its coronavirus restrictions in June if case positivity rates remain low and vaccine accessibility remains high.

Despite that, oral arguments began Tuesday in the California Court of Appeal in Sacramento over a lawsuit questioning Newsom’s use of power during the pandemic.

This comes after Newsom appealed a lower court’s ruling last year that he abused his executive power and use of the Emergency Services Act to change state law.

Republican analyst Tim Rosales and Democratic analyst Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to talk about this legal challenge brought on by assemblymen Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, and James Gallagher, R-Yuba City.