Local professor breaks down SCOTUS case on unions, California farmworkers

A California case that has made it to the United States Supreme Court involves farm and agricultural workplaces that want to ban union organizers from coming to the property during non-work hours, such as lunch and after hours.

Unions may organize workers for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year.

The justices heard arguments Monday about the California labor regulation put in place in 1975, following the efforts of labor leader Cesar Chavez. A decision will be reached in the summer.

Constitutional law professor Leslie Jacobs from the McGeorge School of Law joined Sonseeahray to talk about the potential impact and modern interpretation.