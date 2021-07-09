Local professor discusses California drought, water conservation

California’s worsening drought conditions are posing growing challenges for the state.

Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked residents and businesses to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%.

That move raised the ire of the state’s Republican Congressional Delegation, with lawmakers calling him out in a written statement for lack of progress on water storage projects statewide.

To help us understand more about the impacts of the drought and conserving water, John Kirlin joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

Kirlin is a professor at the University of the Pacific in Stockton and a former policy advisor to Congress and the Environmental Protection Agency.