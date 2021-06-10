Locals, tourists expected to explore California as state reopens

In 2020, our region saw a $3.7 billion drop in tourism, with Sacramento County faring worse than the state average, registering a 56% decline.

As the pandemic wanes, California is just a few days away from a full economic reopening, which means all the places you wanted to go to last year will be able to welcome you back with open arms, open seats and and open doors.

Caroline Beteta, the president and CEO of Visit California, spoke to Sonseeahray about how the rebound from a really rough year will not only include outside tourists but ones seeing their own state again with new eyes.