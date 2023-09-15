The owner of a downtown Los Angeles gym says she was told by her landlord recently to remove an iconic mural dedicated to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and she’s asking for public support in opposing the order.

The mural outside Hardcore Fitness at 400 W. Pico Blvd. has drawn visitors from all over just to take pictures in front of the image of Kobe and Gianna depicted with angel wings and halos as they look lovingly at each other.

“With profound sadness, I must share that today, I received notice from my landlord that I must remove the Kobe and LA mural from our walls,” Hardcore Fitness L.A. owner Cecilia Moran texted KTLA.

A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @sloe_motions, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Moran said the mural has “immense significance” to the community but was told she had until Sept. 30 to remove it.

“We believe that this mural serves as a powerful symbol of inspiration, unity, and resilience for our city. Therefore, we urge the business owner to reconsider their decision and keep this meaningful tribute intact,” Moran said.

The mural, created by a muralist who goes by @sloe_motions on Instagram, was put up less than a week after Kobe and Gianna were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a Calabasas hillside on a cloudy Sunday morning in 2020.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks when the pilot crashed shortly before 10 a.m.

Also on the flight were Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton; assistant coach Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

A Change.org petition has been made to gather signatures to preserve the mural.

“I’m asking the community to stand up together and help me preserve the murals and those walls. I believe they have to remain … I’m not going to let it go. I’m not going to take it down even if I have to pay a penalty or be punished,” Moran said.

KTLA reached out to the landlord for their comments but has yet to hear back.