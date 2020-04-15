Los Angeles mayor says ‘very difficult to see’ large gatherings like concerts and sporting events until 2021

(CNN) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday it “would be very difficult to see” large gatherings like sporting events or concerts resuming in the city before 2021 as the US grapples with mitigating the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year,” Garcetti told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”

“I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly,” he continued. “But until there’s either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention, or herd immunity, the science is the science. And public health officials have made very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.