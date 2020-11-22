Los Angeles reaches grim milestone in homicides

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a news conference outside LAPD headquarters. Los Angeles crossed a grim threshold Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, as the city unofficially recorded its 300th homicide for the year, a milestone last reached a decade ago. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has crossed a grim threshold as the city unofficially recorded its 300th homicide for the year.

Sunday’s milestone was last reached a decade ago.

This year’s spike in violence in Los Angeles comes as other major cities are grappling with similar rises in crime despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that four killings from Saturday into Sunday morning pushed the city into the 300-death mark.

LA Police Chief Michel Moore has said he believes some of the increased crime is due to problems related to the pandemic, such as economic struggles and virus-related restrictions on services and interventions.