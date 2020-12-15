Los Angeles schools extend no-fail policy amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School district says any failing grades from this pandemic-marred semester will be deferred until at least Jan. 29 — giving students additional time to avoid receiving an F in their classes.
The Los Angeles Times reports the decision extends a modified version of the district’s “no fail” policy of the 2020 spring semester when schools first closed after the virus outbreak began.
The nation’s second-largest school district said it wants to avoid penalizing students who may be struggling during the public health emergency.