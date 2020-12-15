Los Angeles schools extend no-fail policy amid pandemic

Los Angeles Unified School District students stand in a hallway socially distance during a lunch break at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The LAUSD schools resumed classes with distance learning, but many underprivileged students still struggle, according to Mel Culpepper, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. The facility is open for children whose parents must leave home to work. There is no charge. Snacks and lunch are provided. “These kids are already behind,” said Culpepper. “Our mission is to help the kids and families that need us most and that’s what we are doing.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School district says any failing grades from this pandemic-marred semester will be deferred until at least Jan. 29 — giving students additional time to avoid receiving an F in their classes.

The Los Angeles Times reports the decision extends a modified version of the district’s “no fail” policy of the 2020 spring semester when schools first closed after the virus outbreak began.

The nation’s second-largest school district said it wants to avoid penalizing students who may be struggling during the public health emergency.