Los Angeles schools to start in-person classes next fall

FILE – In this April 15, 2021, file photo, parent Rosa Vargas and her son, 9th grade student Victor Loredo, 14, walk home after getting tested at a Los Angeles Unified School District COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in East Los Angeles. Children are having their noses swabbed or saliva sampled at school to test for the coronavirus in cities. As more children return to school buildings this spring, widely varying approaches have emerged on how and whether to test students and staff members for the virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District will start the new school year next fall with on-campus, in-person instruction for all students five days a week but will retain an online option, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

Elementary school students will have full days of instruction with their teacher and classmates while middle and high school students will change classrooms for each period, said Beutner, who leads the nation’s second-largest school district.

After-school programs will be available to students from the end of the school day until 6 p.m.

Beutner said, however, that an online option must remain in place for the next school year for students who are unable or choose not to come to schools for in-person instruction.

“Some students and some staff members may need to stay at home until all at schools are vaccinated due to health reasons because they live with an immune-compromised family member,” Beutner said, adding that he expects the majority of students and staff to be at school every day.

Students and staff will wear masks until more children are vaccinated, he said.

The superintendent reiterated his assertion that Los Angeles Unified has in place the highest safety standards of any school district in the nation.