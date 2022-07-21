EUGENE, Ore. (KTXL) — Family, friends and teammates are remembering former Christian Brothers High School football player and Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb.

A “Celebration of Life” is being held in Oregon at Autzen Stadium Club by the Oregon Football Program.

“Spencer blessed many lives throughout his journey as a dear friend and source of inspiration,” Organizers said.

Webb was heading into his fifth year as a Duck, boasting two PAC-12 titles and a Rosebowl victory. He played in all 14 games last year, catching 13 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Friends and family we spoke with said Webb was a 6-foot-6 gentle giant — always looking for ways to inspire kids and to spend time with loved ones.

Webb died on July 13. The sheriff’s office for Lane County, Oregon said it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Responding deputies learned a 22-year-old male, later confirmed to be Webb, fell and hit his head.

“It’s just kind of a sad thing to see. I mean, everybody out here is real outdoorsy, and that’s just a very regular activity for a lot of people to go do on a hot day. And so, it’s just super unfortunate to see somebody with so much talent or anybody honestly at that age to go at such a young age and for anybody around here it’s just sad to see,” said Mason Trezise, who lives in the area and heard of Webb’s passing.

The memorial in Oregon will be livestreamed on YouTube.