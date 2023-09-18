(FOX40.COM) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was recorded in Northern California on Monday afternoon.
The U.S Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at 5:15 p.m. about 22 miles southwest of Modesto, and about 9 miles west of Patterson.
According to the USGS Felt Report, nearly 31 people reported feeling the earthquake.