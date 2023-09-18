(FOX40.COM) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was recorded in Northern California on Monday afternoon.

The U.S Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at 5:15 p.m. about 22 miles southwest of Modesto, and about 9 miles west of Patterson.

More Earthquake News
California’s largest earthquake of the 21st century
Which California landmarks are at risk from a massive earthquake?
These are the fault lines in Northern California
California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes
This is how to prepare for and respond to an earthquake

According to the USGS Felt Report, nearly 31 people reported feeling the earthquake.