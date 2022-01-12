Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes north of San Diego County

ANZA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 was felt in parts of Southern California Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 7:19 p.m. near Anza in Riverside County. It was originally reported as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, but was quickly adjusted to 3.9.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also reported just a few minutes later in the Anza area near the first one.

Residents in the San Diego area reported feeling the shaking in various parts of the county.

