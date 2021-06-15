Major heat wave brings triple-digit temperatures to valley, lower foothills

(KTXL) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been triggered for the Central Valley and lower Foothills from Thursday morning to Saturday night.

Temperature highs will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees, and no relief is expected overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

HEAT WAVE: An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Thursday and lasts through Saturday. We could be in for a 5 day heat wave with forecasts highs of at least 100° Wednesday-Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FnBHtmvt1h — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) June 15, 2021

High temperature records in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto are likely to be broken on Thursday with forecast highs near 110 degrees.

It's looking like a lock for record breaking temps on Thursday. Central Valley locations could smash old record highs by 4-7°. pic.twitter.com/OvSb2qBtvt — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) June 15, 2021

The National Weather Service has placed most of our region in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.

Officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity, staying hydrated and watching for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

High to very high heat risk late week. Make sure to drink extra water and limit time outdoors between 10AM and 8PM. pic.twitter.com/VTZxSa1ySZ — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) June 15, 2021

Temperatures appear to be trending down next week with highs in the 90s and possibly 80s.