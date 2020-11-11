Mammoth Mountain set to open early after season’s 1st major snowfall

Mammoth Mountain is opening for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, one day earlier than anticipated, after receiving the first significant snowfall of the season, the resort announced Tuesday.

Five chair lifts will be open to start, which is more than usual at this time of year, Mammoth spokesman Tim LeRoy said in a news release.

The resort currently has a foot of fresh powder, with more snow forecast this week, according to LeRoy. Conditions are also ripe for snowmaking, he added.

Individual lift tickets are already sold out for this weekend, but skiers and boarders who want to partake in the action can still purchase an Ikon pass, a more expensive option that is good for multiple days during the season and at various winter resorts. Ikon passes retail between $499 and $1,149.

For those heading to Mammoth, the resort has implemented a series of new health and safety rules for the 2020-2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including physical distancing measures.

Guests will also be required to wear face masks indoors, in lines and on lifts, gondolas and shuttles. However, the facial coverings can’t be perforated or ventilated, and thin, single-layer neck gaiter styles are not permitted, Mammoth officials said.

There will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations located throughout the resort. Additionally, high-touch points and areas with high traffic will undergo more frequent disinfecting.

Mammoth has also adjusted its cancellation policies.

More information on the resort’s coronavirus protocols can be found here.