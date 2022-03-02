A man and his 3-year-old daughter were killed inside a Long Beach apartment when a pickup truck crashed through the wall of the building Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run call shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Rose Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Jose Flores confirmed.

Video from the scene showed the front end of a dark-colored 2014 Dodge Ram pickup inside an apartment after crashing through the wall of the building.

Officers and witnesses rendered aid to the victims hurt inside the building until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived.

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department stated in a news release.

The man’s 3-year-old daughter was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the police department.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The driver was believed to be traveling northbound on Rose Avenue at a high rate of speed when the truck hit the building.

Police are searching for the driver, who fled the scene on foot. He was described as a man between 20 and 25 years of age.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Police Department at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.