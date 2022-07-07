SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested on July 4 for dressing as a Comcast employee and attempting to rob a home, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Christopher Ramirez, 30, was arrested for the crime and booked into jail on multiple charges.

MCSO got a call around 1:00 p.m. from a citizen saying they could see someone on their Ring doorbell camera trying to get into their home. The resident was not home and the intruder was dressed in a Comcast uniform, police said.

When deputies arrived at the home in the Bret Harte area, MCSO says they saw the garage door propped open with a ladder. A suspect then fled the garage and got into a Comcast vehicle. He drove away with a deputy following.

The vehicle eventually took a shortcut on an off-ramp in Richmond and got stuck in thick brush. The driver, later identified as Ramirez, fled on foot and was arrested.

Ramirez was booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, stolen vehicle and evading arrest.