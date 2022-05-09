ENCINITAS, Calif. – A man who left his vehicle to fetch a flower was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday on a North County road, sheriff’s investigators said.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on Piraeus Street, which runs parallel with Interstate 5, near Normandy Road in Encinitas, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. William Clem said. The victim stopped his vehicle in the southbound bicycle lane on Piraeus before crossing the southbound and northbound lanes to the east shoulder of the street to get the flower.

He then was struck by a driver in a vehicle as he headed back west from the shoulder into the northbound lanes of traffic, Clem said.

The result left the victim with major injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he later was pronounced dead. His name was not disclosed by the sheriff’s department.

The driver who hit him was not injured in the crash, according to Clem.

Details of the deadly collision are being investigated by the North Coastal Sheriff’s Traffic Division, which does not believe alcohol or drugs to have factored into it.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the agency at 760-966-3500.