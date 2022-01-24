Man in custody after reports of active shooter on Walnut Park rooftop

Authorities took a man into custody after responding to what they described as an active shooter situation in the unincorporated Walnut Park area of Los Angeles County Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the 2500 block of Sale Place shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities received reports of a gunman shooting from a neighborhood rooftop, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

A deputy apparently opened fire as well at some point during the incident, according to the news release.

Sky5 arrived on scene about 6:45 a.m. as a man was seen lying on his back on the roof of a home. His arms and legs were spread out as if he were injured or trying to surrender.

What appeared to be a gun could be seen in the front yard of the home.

Deputies used ladders to climb onto the roof, where they were seen tending to the man. It was unclear if he had been struck by gunfire.

Down below, an armored law enforcement vehicle with several officers could also be seen in the street near the home.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment. No information was available on the nature of his injuries or his condition.

No other injuries were reported during the incident and it remains unclear what may have prompted it.