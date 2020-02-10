Man killed after Lindsay home invasion turns into gun battle

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A gun battle between a Lindsay homeowner and several home invasion suspects resulted in one death, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX40 sister station KSEE reports that deputies responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday night on the 22000 block of Avenue 256. During their investigation, detectives determined that the man found dead inside the home had been shot by the homeowner during an attempted home invasion.

The man, along with other suspects, forced the door open to the home while yelling “sheriff’s office,” said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. The suspects pushed their way inside and that’s when the homeowner confronted the suspects.

A gun battle then ensued and one of the suspects was shot and killed, Ritchie said.

No one inside the home, including a 13-year-old, was hurt.

Ritchie said anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.