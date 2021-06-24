Man killed in police shooting on southbound Highway 99

The Latest – Thursday, June 24

8 a.m.

A man was shot and killed by a police officer on southbound Highway 99 at Houghton Road.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:21 a.m., officers attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Avalanche in the area of Bradley and Freemont streets. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended up on Highway 99.

Just prior to the Houghton Road exit, police said the driver of the Avalanche lost control and crashed the vehicle. Three men exited the truck and attempted to run away.

The department said one of the men who was in possession of a shotgun ran onto the southbound Highway 99 lanes, at which point he was confronted by an officer.

Police said the man was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other men who attempted to flee is in custody, but the third man is at large, the department said.

Southbound Highway 99 traffic will continue to be impacted for the next two hours, according to police.

Original story below:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed at Houghton Road and traffic is being diverted at Taft Highway due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up and the department is urging motorists to avoid the area. Drivers can take an alternate route by going southbound on Union Avenue to southbound Hwy. 99.

All Southbound lanes of SR-99 are closed and are being diverted off at SR-119 due to police activity. Traffic is backed up, avoid the area. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/mGC6NUYbNt — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) June 24, 2021