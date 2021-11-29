Man killed when massive tree crashes through SoCal home in middle of night

One person was killed when a tree fell onto a home in Encino on Nov. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

(KTLA) — A man was killed when a large tree came crashing down on a home in Encino Sunday.

A caller reported the downed tree in the 5000 block of North Odessa Avenue just after 11 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Cody Weireter said.

Video showed a large portion of the two-story home had been crushed under the weight of the massive tree.

Responding firefighters helped two women out of the home shortly after the tree fell.

The two women had been on the first floor of the home and were uninjured by the tree, Weireter said.

When crews searched upstairs they found a man, believed to be about 60 years old, deceased from injuries suffered in the incident.

The man has not been identified.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this … . You’re looking at well over 100,000 pounds of a tree falling onto a home in the middle of the night,” Weireter said.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the tree to fall.

“No wind or rain … obviously, unexpected, absolutely tragic tonight,” Weireter said.

The home has been red-tagged leaving the two women who were inside displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting with shelter, Weireter said.

It was unclear if any of the neighboring homes had suffered any structural damage from the incident.