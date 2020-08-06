Man loses life savings in caught-on-video robbery, assault outside California bank

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KTLA) – A man who had just withdrawn his life savings from a Southern California bank was brutally beaten and robbed in a caught-on-video attack last week.

On July 30, Francisco Cornejo had taken out $200,000 from a Chase bank in Huntington Park following the recent sale of his home when an unknown assailant grabbed his satchel and ran away.

Cornejo fell to the ground as a result, video taken by a bystander showed.

The assailant’s face could not be seen in the video, but he was wearing a black hoodie.

“Within 30 seconds of just getting to his car, he was grabbed, beaten, robbed, and they took everything from him,” Cornejo’s attorney, Nathan Soleimani, said.

Cornejo was left with significant bruises on his side and arm, and his shoulder was dislocated.

A family man, Cornejo had withdrawn the cash for the well-being of his loved ones, Soleimani said.

“We are just asking for people to come forward if they have any information that can lead to the arrest of the individuals who robbed and beat my client,” the attorney said.

The Huntington Park Police Department is investigating the incident and investigators were scouring the area for additional video of the attack and assailant.