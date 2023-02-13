(KTXL) — Unidentified flying objects have very much been on the government’s radar lately, quite literally.

A man FOX 40 spoke with pointed out mysterious activity in the sky has been going on for a long time.

“I think what’s important is to look at past trends,” Ruben Uriarte, with the Mutual UFO Network, said.

Uriarte is an author and the Northern California Director for MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network.

The organization investigates and collects data on UFO sightings for the betterment of humanity.

“Back in 1896 to 1897, there were many reports of strange airships that were being reported in California, the Bay Area. And later in the Midwest. And then in the 1950s especially, there were flyovers over Washington DC,” Uriarte said.

He applauds the U.S. government for declassifying some UFO information in recent years.

“In 2004, we had the big incident that happened with the U.S. Nimitz where the fighter pilots did encounter what was what they define as tic tac objects. And these objects were flying at incredible speeds,” Uriarte said.

As for the three objects shot down by the U.S. military during the past few days, Uriarte said he found it “very interesting.”

He explained why there might be some secrecy.

“What we don’t want is to let our adversaries know that we know what it is,” Uriarte explained.

Uriarte says MUFON receives on average 10,000 reports of UFO sightings a year, many of which turn out to be easily explained.

Starlink satellites generate a lot of reports.

“That’s like a huge train of satellites that are roaming above our skies. And many times people will see that and think it’s something totally strange,” Uriarte said.

The big concern regarding the recently shot-down items he says is the hazard they posed to aviation.

“Could be quite dangerous to our pilots,” Uriarte explained “It’s being taken seriously, and I think we need to take a look at this and not say it’s all weather balloon-related because we really don’t know yet.”

“We’re really interested in seeing how much transparency is going to be released,” he continued.

The Mutual UFO Network collects and shares ufo sighting info at mufon.com. The local chapter is northerncaliforniamufon.com.