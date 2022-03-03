(KTLA) — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering philanthropist Jacqueline Avant and attempting to kill her security guard during a robbery at her Beverly Hills home in December.

Aariel Maynor, 30, entered an open plea to one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon as well as two counts of first-degree residential burglary with person present, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He also admitted an allegation that he used an assault long barrel pistol during the crimes.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Maynor broke into Avant’s Beverly Hills home and fatally shot the 81-year-old victim, who was the wife of music legend Clarence Avant.

Maynor also shot at a security guard, who was not injured.

The incident was reported about 2:25 a.m. in the upscale neighborhood of Trousdale Estates. Responding officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department found Avant suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Shortly after the shooting, surveillance videos caught the suspect’s vehicle heading east out of Beverly Hills.

About an hour after the shooting, Los Angeles police officers responded to another shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Maynor was found in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. Authorities said he had accidentally shot himself during a burglary.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital. He was eventually identified as the suspect in the Avant shooting.

“This crime continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community,” DA George Gascón said in a written statement. “In this case, the defendant is facing 170 years to life in prison and is ineligible for elderly parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to be in contact with the family and their representatives to offer trauma-informed services.”

Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30. The judge has the discretion to sentence him up to 170 years to life in prison, the DA’s office said.

Jacqueline Avant previously served as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center. She was also on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA, according to IMDB.

Her husband, Clarence Avant, is a famed record executive who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and is known as the Godfather of Black Music.