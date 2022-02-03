Man recalls being shot in the head while on Greyhound bus in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the five people shot in Oroville Wednesday night is sharing his story of survival.

Joshua Fullbright said he was shocked at everything that unfolded. He thought someone hit him on the back of his head, but soon he learned it was a bullet.

“You never think you are going to be a part of it,” Fullbright said. “I never in a million years thought something like this would happen to me.”

The shooting happened on a Greyhound bus near an ampm in Oroville.

“I stand up to get off the bus, and I am waiting my turn, and I just felt something really hard on the back of my head. I fell in the front seat behind the driver,” Fullbright said. “I said who hit me? I stand up and I feel wet all over. Nothing but blood.”

“When everyone saw the blood, everyone started screaming and he started shooting again. He started shooting four or five times when we were on the bus,” Fullbright continued.

Fullbright said the bullet, fortunately, grazed his head. Four other people were injured. A 43-year-old woman was killed.

Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, 21, of Sacramento, is suspected of firing the shots. Fullbright is still wondering why it happened.

“The mood was light. I didn’t see it coming. No one saw it coming,” Fullbright said.

He said he spent the night at the hospital and got the all-clear to leave Thursday afternoon.

“It ricocheted off my head. He said I was lucky,” Fullbright said.

After an abrupt stop in Oroville, 24 hours later, Fullbright said he got back on another Greyhound to finish his journey from Seattle to Texas to visit his grandmother.

Three other people who were hurt in the shooting remain in the hospital.